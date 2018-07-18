served in the Republic of Vietnam or in-land waterways between Jan. 9, 1962 and May 7,

1975.

• Ischemic Heart Disease

• Hairy Cell and other B-Cell Leukemias

• Parkinson's Disease

• Diabetes Type II

• Prostate Cancer

• Multiple Myeloma

• Hodgkin's Disease

The Fast Tract system is exclusively a web-based platform. Whereas, veterans can simply log

on to the VA web portal and submit their claims documentation, supporting medical evidence

from all sources and any other documentation needed to establish and verify their service-

connected claim. VA doctors will have access to the Fast Tract system, that will enable them to

take the veteran out of the role as middleman between care providers and VA. VA doctors can

then fill out the forms and submit them online quickly and easily. VA rating specialists will be

able to log on to the system, identify outstanding information on the way to fully developing a

claim (FDC) and give a suggested rating at the end of the automated process.

You can apply for VA disability compensation and pension online through eBenefits at

www.ebenefits.va.gov. For disability compensation claims, you can also upload all supporting

evidence you may have and make your claim a Fully Developed Claim.

•To file a claim for VA disability compensation electronically, go to eBenefits, select Apply for

Benefits and then Apply for Disability Compensation. You will need to create an eBenefits

account to apply for disability compensation online.

•To file a claim for VA pension electronically, go to eBenefits, select Apply for Benefits, and

then select Apply for Veterans Benefits via VONAPP. Once you submit your claim, you can

track the status using eBenefits

Veterans who find computers challenging may want to consult with their VSO or find help

from a computer specialist to help them navigate the Fast Track system. Some veterans have

reported that the Fast Tract system seems cumbersome and confusing. [Source: U.S. Veteran

Compensation Programs David Fuller Feb. 9, 2018]

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You

can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us

and as always have a great week.