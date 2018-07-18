Veterans Services: VA claim fast tract system speeds up process
The Agent Orange Fast Track Claims Processing System is dedicated to processing claims for
Vietnam Veterans who are claiming service connection for any of the following conditions who
served in the Republic of Vietnam or in-land waterways between Jan. 9, 1962 and May 7,
1975.
• Ischemic Heart Disease
• Hairy Cell and other B-Cell Leukemias
• Parkinson's Disease
• Diabetes Type II
• Prostate Cancer
• Multiple Myeloma
• Hodgkin's Disease
The Fast Tract system is exclusively a web-based platform. Whereas, veterans can simply log
on to the VA web portal and submit their claims documentation, supporting medical evidence
from all sources and any other documentation needed to establish and verify their service-
connected claim. VA doctors will have access to the Fast Tract system, that will enable them to
take the veteran out of the role as middleman between care providers and VA. VA doctors can
then fill out the forms and submit them online quickly and easily. VA rating specialists will be
able to log on to the system, identify outstanding information on the way to fully developing a
claim (FDC) and give a suggested rating at the end of the automated process.
You can apply for VA disability compensation and pension online through eBenefits at
www.ebenefits.va.gov. For disability compensation claims, you can also upload all supporting
evidence you may have and make your claim a Fully Developed Claim.
•To file a claim for VA disability compensation electronically, go to eBenefits, select Apply for
Benefits and then Apply for Disability Compensation. You will need to create an eBenefits
account to apply for disability compensation online.
•To file a claim for VA pension electronically, go to eBenefits, select Apply for Benefits, and
then select Apply for Veterans Benefits via VONAPP. Once you submit your claim, you can
track the status using eBenefits
Veterans who find computers challenging may want to consult with their VSO or find help
from a computer specialist to help them navigate the Fast Track system. Some veterans have
reported that the Fast Tract system seems cumbersome and confusing. [Source: U.S. Veteran
Compensation Programs David Fuller Feb. 9, 2018]
As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You
can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us
and as always have a great week.