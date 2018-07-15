Answer: Stopping in the lane is illegal. However, it is possible for delivery vehicles/buses to do so if there is no other way of pulling off of the roadway within business or residential areas. In every event a clear and unobstructed width of at least 20 feet of such part of the highway opposite such standing vehicle shall be left for the free passage of other vehicles and a clear view of such stopped vehicle be available from a distance of 200 feet in each direction upon such highway.

