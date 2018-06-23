Ask A Trooper: Do livestock trailers need to be registered?

Answer: No Minnesota registration is required if your livestock trailer meets the definition of a small farm trailer. It's a small farm trailer if it meets the following requirements and it will not be taxed as a motor vehicle using public streets and highways:

• Farm trailers with a gross weight of less than 10,000 pounds.

• Drawn by a passenger automobile or farm truck.

• Used exclusively for transporting agricultural products from farm to farm and to and from the usual marketplace of the owner.

A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow — Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).