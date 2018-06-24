When is this credit available? Tax credits for service in the Sinai Peninsula are available for 2015, 2016, and 2017. You have three and a half years from the original due date of your tax return to claim the credit. If you served in the Sinai Peninsula between June 9, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2015, you must claim the 2015 credit before it expires Oct. 15, 2019.

How can I learn more about the credit? For more information on eligibility and how to claim the credit, visit the Minnesota Department of Revenue's Credit for Military Service in a Combat Zone page.

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.