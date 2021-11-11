Are you a good American? Am I? In this essay I will talk about what makes a good American. I believe the three qualities that make a good American are responsible independence, respectful diversity, and reverent patriotism.

An important trait of a good American is the responsible use of our independence. The dictionary defines independence as “free from outside control; not depending on another’s authority.” However, independence that is completely disconnected from others can be harmful if left unchecked. Therefore, the better term is responsible independence. It matters how we use our independence because others are affected by it. As Americans, we should obey the government’s authority while staying independent because, if we don’t, we could become harmful to others. With the independence to vote for our president and the independence of freedom, speech, religion, and many more comes consequences and rewards.

How we use this independence makes all the difference. If we use this independence in a positive way, we could change the world for the better.

A second trait of a good American is respectful diversity. In America, wherever you go you will see people with differences. This is an amazing and unique characteristic of America. Americans should be proud of their different backgrounds and cultures; these differences can be huge strengths. If everyone in America was the same, then we would lose a huge gain and a way to make America better. As Americans we have the opportunity to embrace out different ethnicities and celebrate the strengths this offers. We as Americans need to celebrate everyone for who they are and where they came from to form a better place for all.

A third trait of a good American is reverent patriotism. Every American should be proud to be an American and we should show patriotism for our country to an extent. What I mean when I say to an extent is I don’t think we should put other countries down to make America better. We should be supportive of other countries and help them out while at the same time staying true to America. As Americans we should be very patriotic and supportive of our country.

In conclusion, a good American has qualities like responsible independence, respectful diversity, and reverent patriotism. I think showing these attributes will make you and I great Americans. I believe if we do this we can change America for the better.