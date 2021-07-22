The Miss Wadena Pageant had a new scholarship added this year, The Be Joyful Scholarship. The Miss Wadena contestants were offered the chance to write a 500-800 word essay called “Spreading the Joy in Wadena”. This scholarship did not affect the judge’s score and it was totally independent to the final results of the pageant itself. The scholarship was initiated by our very first Miss Wadena 1983, Tracy (Adams) Kooman, along with the next three ladies crowned Miss Wadena: 1984 Leslie Lundquist, 1985 Maria Moore and 1986 Jennifer (Swenson) Health. These four strong and amazing women wanted to recognize the efforts that all of the young ladies have put into the pageant and to show that these four ladies are very proud to be from and still a part of our small town of Wadena. The pageant has impacted each of their lives and they still look back and use skills that were learned during the pageant and their reign, in what they do today. So that is why these ladies wanted to give back to the Miss Wadena Pageant and funded the $600 Be Joyful Scholarship to the Miss Wadena 2021 contestants. The recipient of this $600 Scholarship was Grace Gallant and her Essay follows.

When I first sat down to write this essay, I assumed it would be easy. After all, I see examples every day of joy being spread in Wadena. However, upon thinking about it further, I realized that this would be really hard to write because of all of the amazing things going on in our little town.

I’ve always done everything I can to help make Wadena just a little bit happier. We have a wonderful humane society here that I first discovered when I was 13. I watched many lives change there, and got to be a part of many happy endings. My favorite part of it all was watching people that I knew adopt. You could definitely tell how much brighter their world became after taking a new furry friend home. I also got to be a part of events that brought the community together, and it was amazing to watch everybody laugh and have a good time while supporting a worthy cause.

Recently, I’ve been spreading the joy through photography. Photography has become one of my biggest passions, so it’s really fun for me to be able to use it to benefit other people. A big project that I’ve been working on is offering free senior photos for people that can’t afford them, focusing on Wadena students and beyond. This idea originated when I was helping our PR director at the school put together a senior video. I realized that not everyone has the money to do senior photos, and I was inspired to help out. I am so excited to be able to help students out, and bring smiles to their faces.

I also have been very lucky to be able to volunteer to take pictures for our baseball team, as well as at some other community events. I love taking pictures for our baseball team, because they and their families are happy and grateful.

My favorite event to shoot this year was the First Annual Caleb's Race. It was such a special day, and I was so lucky to be able to help Caleb’s family remember it forever. Caleb’s Run showed me what an amazing community we have, and how students can help spread joy through dark times. Caleb Hagen was a sixth grader who unfortunately passed away due to an accident earlier in the year. After he passed away, two WDC seniors, Emma Hinton and Corbett Wensmann, put together a 5k in his memory. It was so amazing to see our community come together to remember such an incredible boy. It was crazy to me how many people decided to show up to support the event and Caleb’s family. The best part about it was that people weren’t sad; they were joyful talking about and celebrating a life well lived. None of this would’ve been possible if two students hadn’t decided to make the world just a little bit brighter.

That wasn’t the first time I’ve witnessed something like that, which speaks volumes about our community. One of my classmates passed away from cancer at the beginning of third grade. Some NHS students put together a 5k in her memory, which still happens annually to this day. The event is special to me because Jane played a pretty big role in my life, and it makes me and many others happy that we still take the time to remember her.

The last thing I’ll talk about is the event that first showed me how much people genuinely care about each other in this town, and will do anything to make each other more joyful. I was 6 years old when the EF4 tornado devastated Wadena. Luckily, my house wasn’t affected, but unfortunately, many were completely destroyed. I didn’t know how Wadena was going to come back from it. I shouldn’t have worried, because Wadena came back better and stronger than ever. Although I was only 6, it was cool for me to see neighbors opening their homes to others that had lost theirs, all of the members of the Red Cross offering their help and support, and most of all, the generosity of the community. What could have ruined lives instead brought lives together. The most joy came out of the darkest time.

I could go on forever about the ways that joy is spread in Wadena. I look forward to continuing to watch this town blossom, and I intend to continue to spread joy throughout our community.