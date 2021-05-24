Building a new facility is one of the crowning achievements of my professional life.

I’ve reflected on the time I’ve invested in this organization and what it means to the area. My entry into this industry started with the first large addition to the then-new hospital in Wadena. That was way back in 1987, and things have changed a lot since. I have been around to observe the evolution of Tri-County Health Care, from a modest health care center to a thriving medical organization with many primary care and specialty service offerings. I never want it to stop; I want us to continue to grow and innovate. Wadena and the surrounding area deserve the best patient experience possible and this new facility will provide just that.

Tri-County Health Care has seen many additions, renovations and redesigns. It had become a bit of a running joke: “When will Tri-County ever be done building? Probably never.” All of these projects have made us uniquely qualified to lead Tri-County Health Care into the brave new future. However, every project has its hiccups and we’ve seen our fair share. The last few years have certainly taught my staff and I about the value of resilience.

This project is massive. Although I do have experience building new facilities, this one goes beyond anything I’ve done in the past. Purchasing the land, extending utilities and assisting with the design of the "rural health care center of the future" has been one of the most exciting but challenging things I’ve ever done.

Local company Kern and Tabery have been busy breaking ground at the site of the new health care facility along Hwy 10 west of Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Golden shovels bedazzled with ribbons awaited those throwing the first shovels of dirt Friday, May 21, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new healthcare facility in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Joel Beiswenger speaks on the history of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena as crews embark on the construction of a $72 million hospital project. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, May 21, 2021. With Beiswenger are Chief Medical Officer Ben Hess (left), Wadena Mayor George Deiss and TCHC governing board chair Terry Davis. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Tri-County Health Care governing board chair Terry Davis addresses an audience Friday, May 21, during the TCHC groundbreaking ceremony on their new site west of Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Johnson
Wadena Mayor George Deiss speaks of the accomplishments Wadena has made in recent years at the Tri-County Health Care groundbreaking ceremony Friday, May 21, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Tri-County Health Care Chief Medical Officer Ben Hess speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new hospital Friday, May 21, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Tri-County Health Care staff representative Steph Larson shared that staff played an important role in planning for the new hospital during a groundbreaking ceremony, Friday, May 21, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Throwing the ceremonial scoop of dirt are Tri-County Health Care President and CEO Joel Beiswenger (from left) Jolene Johannes, Terry Louwagie, Steph Larson, Ben Hess, George Deiss and John Poston. Michael Johnson / Forum News Service
Dist. 9A Rep. John Poston took part in the Tri-County Health Care groundbreaking ceremony, Friday, May 21, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Tri-County Health Care Foundation board chair Jolene Johannes shares about the generous donations the hospital has received, including $2 million on their way to a goal of $3 million. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Autographed shovels and hard hats gave an extra splash of color to the groundbreaking ceremony, Friday, May 21, 2021, as Tri-County Health Care began construction at the site of a new health care facility west of Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Doing this during a pandemic was not always pleasant. I like to find the silver lining in situations like this. The pandemic allowed us to learn more about airborne illnesses and we used this knowledge to rethink our air filtration system to allow for an even safer environment. The pandemic has forced everyone to ask the question: what is really important in the arena of healthcare?

Anyone who has taken on a project like this is all too familiar with the pitfalls. One of the most challenging hurdles has been securing financing. With a multi-million-dollar project, it’s easy to run into issues on the financial side of things. Imagine the challenges encountered when getting a small business or home loan and multiply that by 100. With the added uncertainty the pandemic brought and the strain on financial channels, I’m proud to say everything worked out.

An organization of our size requires a certain level of flexibility as we continue to grow. This new facility and the land it’s being built on will allow us to expand and build more easily. No longer landlocked, we can build outward as our future dictates. There is even room for more buildings. This new site will ease our growing pains as we continue to assimilate new staff and patients into the Tri-County family.

New buildings are great, but in the end, no amount of fancy masonry or polished glass will replace the people and the culture. I find it interesting when employees leave Tri-County Health Care for other opportunities and they often come back saying they miss their co-workers and our top-tier approach to creating a family-like atmosphere at work. As we find our new home, our culture will remain the same. Tri-County Health Care is about people and putting your care before anything else.

Joel Beiswenger is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.