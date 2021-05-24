I’ve reflected on the time I’ve invested in this organization and what it means to the area. My entry into this industry started with the first large addition to the then-new hospital in Wadena. That was way back in 1987, and things have changed a lot since. I have been around to observe the evolution of Tri-County Health Care, from a modest health care center to a thriving medical organization with many primary care and specialty service offerings. I never want it to stop; I want us to continue to grow and innovate. Wadena and the surrounding area deserve the best patient experience possible and this new facility will provide just that.

Tri-County Health Care has seen many additions, renovations and redesigns. It had become a bit of a running joke: “When will Tri-County ever be done building? Probably never.” All of these projects have made us uniquely qualified to lead Tri-County Health Care into the brave new future. However, every project has its hiccups and we’ve seen our fair share. The last few years have certainly taught my staff and I about the value of resilience.

This project is massive. Although I do have experience building new facilities, this one goes beyond anything I’ve done in the past. Purchasing the land, extending utilities and assisting with the design of the "rural health care center of the future" has been one of the most exciting but challenging things I’ve ever done.

1 / 11 2 / 11 3 / 11 4 / 11 5 / 11 6 / 11 7 / 11 8 / 11 9 / 11 10 / 11 11 / 11 ×

Doing this during a pandemic was not always pleasant. I like to find the silver lining in situations like this. The pandemic allowed us to learn more about airborne illnesses and we used this knowledge to rethink our air filtration system to allow for an even safer environment. The pandemic has forced everyone to ask the question: what is really important in the arena of healthcare?

Anyone who has taken on a project like this is all too familiar with the pitfalls. One of the most challenging hurdles has been securing financing. With a multi-million-dollar project, it’s easy to run into issues on the financial side of things. Imagine the challenges encountered when getting a small business or home loan and multiply that by 100. With the added uncertainty the pandemic brought and the strain on financial channels, I’m proud to say everything worked out.

An organization of our size requires a certain level of flexibility as we continue to grow. This new facility and the land it’s being built on will allow us to expand and build more easily. No longer landlocked, we can build outward as our future dictates. There is even room for more buildings. This new site will ease our growing pains as we continue to assimilate new staff and patients into the Tri-County family.

New buildings are great, but in the end, no amount of fancy masonry or polished glass will replace the people and the culture. I find it interesting when employees leave Tri-County Health Care for other opportunities and they often come back saying they miss their co-workers and our top-tier approach to creating a family-like atmosphere at work. As we find our new home, our culture will remain the same. Tri-County Health Care is about people and putting your care before anything else.

Joel Beiswenger is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.