The following Wadena-Deer Creek sixth graders had their essays chosen as finalists among four classes. We wanted to share their perspective here.

By Jenna Yglesias

During the ten weeks of D.A.R.E. I learned a lot about drugs and alcohol and how they can harm you.

I learned that staying in charge can keep you from taking drug offers. There are lots of ways to say "NO" to marijuana, tobacco or cigarette offers, like strength in numbers, using humor, or giving to cold shoulder.

I also learned it is important to make positive and healthy decisions because it will determine what kind of person you are now and later. It can predict what kind of life you're going to have now or later on.

During D.A.R.E. we used something called the D.A.R.E. decision making model. The D stood for Define, describe the problem. A stood for assess, what are your choices? R stood for respond, make your choice, E stood for evaluate, did you make a good choice? E stood for evaluate, did you make a good choice? The D.A.R.E. decision making model helps me make the right choices.

In summary, the D.A.R.E. program shows the dangers many young people are exposed to everyday. By staying drug free, avoiding violence, and making good choices can increase your chances of being successful, caring and above all healthy individuals.

------------------

By Chloe Wehry

In D.A.R.E., I learned what the five W's mean Who, What, When, Where and Why. D.A.R.E. is important because you need to know what drugs and alcohol can do to you. It also teaches you about peer pressure and resistance and a lot more.

The D.A.R.E. box is a good way for people to be able to say something that is happening to you or someone else and if you don't want anyone to know you can keep it anonymous which means no one knows who it is.

I think that D.A.R.E. can help people if they didnt know how or what drugs and alcohol can do. Drugs can affect the way your mind and body work. Alcohol can affect your brain and how you think.

In D.A.R.E. I learned the difference between tattling and telling. Tattling is when trying to get someone in trouble for a harmless reason. Telling is when you tell a trusted adult about you or someone else being harmed.

D.A.R.E. has taught different ways to say no to people that try to pressure me or someone else into doing something. D.A.R.E. has taught me to make responsible choices.

--------------------

By Logan Davidson

Some things I learned in D.A.R.E. is that it stands for drug, abuse, resistance, education. I learned it has a lot of information about drugs, alcohol, cigarettes and things that you shouldn't do. But it also teaches us responsibility and resistance to those bad things. D.A.R.E started with the D.D.M.M. which means the D.A.R.E. Decision Making Model and went up from there on to topics of stress, peer pressure, pressure, nonverbal communication, etc., all of these things are important to know.

D.A.R.E. can show you how to Define, Assess, Respond and Evaluate to those situations.

D.A.R.E. can just teach you to prevent or stop doing those bad, unhealthy things for your body. That is the main thing I learned in D.A.R.E. So I pledge not to use alcohol or cigarettes so I may have a healthier life.

---------------------

By Ariana Dutke

Did you know D.A.R.E. teaches you about smoking, peer pressure, bullying and more? My dare teacher officer Nick has taught me and my grade all about it? He taught us about how they are bad and how to avoid it in the future.

In D.A.R.E. I learned that it is not okay to bully others. D.A.R.E. has taught me never to bully other people. It is not okay to bully because it can hurt people's feelings, and if you are ever being bullied physically or mentally or even online don't be afraid to report it!

In D.A.R.E. I learned that it is not okay to smoke. Smoking can give you lung diseases like cancer! It can also affect how you look. It makes your teeth yellow and your breath stink. If ANYONE offers you a cigarette never accept it and say NO.

In D.A.R.E. I learned that anyone can peer pressure you into doing bad things that can kill you like drugs. Never let people peer pressure you into doing bad things! Just because they are doing it doesn't mean you have to. If anyone does this say NO and walk away.

And lastly I Ariana Dutke swear never to peer pressure anyone or let myself get peer pressured into doing things. If anyone bullies me I will report it and I will never bully others. I will never do drugs or smoke because I would like to stay healthy! Thank you to Officer Nick for teaching me all of these things to help us in the future.