As residents and visitors throughout our Otter Tail communities, Otter Tail County Public Health is reaching out to you for your help.

We are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in west central Minnesota, including Otter Tail County, that began over the past several weeks. The community spread of the virus is beginning to increase and we want to draw awareness to this early so we can work together to stop it in its tracks.

Much of the transmission of COVID-19 being seen is related to informal gatherings, clubs, leagues, sports activities, faith gatherings, social events and the like. Our day-to-day behaviors and interactions with others are having a direct impact on the spread of the virus and causing, yet again, an uptick in cases and positivity rates.

Together we can impact and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and end this pandemic once and for all. To protect our communities, we continue to urge residents and visitors to follow the public health prevention guidance of wearing a mask, using social distance, good hand washing, staying home when you are sick, seeking testing as indicated and getting vaccinated when you are eligible. There is a ripple effect of COVID-19 spread that impacts so many families, businesses and schools. We truly do have the power to stop further spread, allow more time for people to receive vaccine for further protection and end this pandemic.

Here is how you can help us to reduce community spread:

By masking up and using social distancing when interacting with others outside of your household and when in public.

By helping our local schools and businesses stay open by masking up and following current guidelines.

By speaking with others in your community regarding the risk and spread of the virus and encouraging them to follow public health prevention measures.

By encouraging and supporting those eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine to schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider.

Public Health appreciates your support, especially as we all look forward to another beautiful Minnesota summer.

Please contact our department with any questions or concerns you may have at 218-998-8320 or publichealth@co.ottertail.mn.us.