I am writing this letter to ask for your help with our events. As you know, we as a school are asked to enforce some guidelines from the Minnesota State High School League, Department of Health and Department of Education in order to allow our students to compete in extra-curricular activities. These guidelines limit the number of spectators we can have, how we must manage our events and that all who attend our events must wear masks.

Believe me, the last thing our game supervisors want to do is confront someone who is not wearing a mask, or who is not wearing one properly. As school leaders, we are charged with teaching and being a role model to our students. It would be easy to simply ignore rules we don’t like and not enforce them. This is not the example I want set for your children or my own children. We are put in a tough spot as administrators. All of us want to see our students compete and we want to see their families and hopefully at some point their friends watch them, however, the state has put the responsibilities on us to make sure mandates and guidelines are followed.

Please respect our supervisors, officials, coaches and athletes by wearing your mask properly, with mouth and nose covered, distancing and following the guidelines that we have to enforce.

Ideally, we would like to allow more people to attend our events, but this is only possible if we all work together and show that the mandates set before us are followed. We expect a lot from our kids right now, they will follow our lead. Let’s keep them playing and our fans watching.

Thank you for your help and respect in making the best of this winter season. We want this year, and every year, to be the best that it can for our student athletes.

Go, Wolverines!

Norm Gallant is the Activities Director at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.

The MSHSL mask enforcement expectations can be viewed at www.mshsl.org/sites/default/files/2021-01/mask-enforcement-expectations-1-21-2021.pdf.

