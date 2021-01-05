2020 was a year of great challenges, uncertainty and stress. However, it wasn’t without its successes. I read an article in March as we were embarking on our COVID-19 response. It indicated that in a crisis, people will “rise to the occasion.” That was certainly the case at Tri-County Health Care. We are blessed with great people that live, breathe and demonstrate Tri-County Health Care’s mission and values every day.

However, the article warned that people can only rise to the level of their training. This was a concern. We have done much emergency training and have experienced our share of emergencies and disasters like the tornado in 2010. Unfortunately, we had never practiced for such an unprecedented event. The global pandemic has left an unforgettable impact on our community and the world. Even under incredible pressure, our people rose to the occasion. Our regular training proved to be impeccable and we continue to strive for health care excellence.

Despite the obstacles and challenges in 2020, we have experienced growth including new providers and services. We are hoping 2021 will be a happier and healthier year for all. I want to share with the community our plans for 2021. These goals are ambitious, but I’m convinced that we will be successful:

Continue our work on the new building project. We are currently in the process of arranging financing and plan to break ground in May 2021. The project is anticipated to be finished in February 2023. Expand emphasis on staff education for our culture of ownership. Our culture and values are what give us strength in times of hardship. See an end to the COVID-19 Emergency Response process. Everyone wants this pandemic to end, including Tri-County. It may be a lofty goal, but we plan to be a significant participant, along with county, state and federal agencies, to help make a vaccine available to the public as soon as possible. We are growing. While we grow, it’s important to add new talent to our already gifted roster. In the coming year, we will welcome our new Psychiatrist, Dr. Mitch Holt. We will also recruit a new Primary Care physician and an OB/GYN physician. Complete a new five-year strategic plan that will guide us in our future program development.

Tri-County Health Care did well in 2020 but we’re hoping for an even better 2021. For regular updates on our progress, visit TCHC.org or follow Tri-County Health Care on Facebook. Thank you for your support. Please stay safe and remember, we’re all in this together.

Joel Beiswenger is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.