Is it acceptable to end the lives of innocent unborn children for any reason?

Terminating the lives of the pre-born is an evil act committed by those with evil intentions- those who believe in the cold hearts that money, material things and convenience are more relevant than a precious child of God.

2021 will bring the 48th year of legalized abortion. It was made legal but nothing whatsoever moral about killing our babies!

Almost fifty years of atrocious abortion. Immoral actions (of any sort) deserve consequences and we are living in those consequences.

God help us get back on a moral course with clear consciences that will get us into God's Kingdom when it's our turn to exit this life.

Elaine Byman

Wadena