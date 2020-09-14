I truly wasn't going to write about what happened to me on Sept. 3 in the afternoon, but having read Muriel Juers' letter to the editor on Sept. 10th, I felt compelled to do so. Muriel states her "Trump signs on her private property were stolen in the middle of the night." Well Muriel, this senior citizen in the middle of the afternoon on Sept. 3rd, I was making a right turn on 71 and this gentleman (if you can call him that) gave me the middle finger as I was wearing my Biden cap.

With all the Trump signs, flags, caps, etc., I never showed disrespect to Trump supporters (although at times that's very difficult) and I expect the same courtesy in return.

Sorry about your signs Muriel!

Pauline Lease

Verndale