Rodeo fans are the plaid shirted, jeans-wearing, honest, regular, folks from across our countryside. They are also a group totally desensitized into loving a celebration, and a culture, that depends upon the harassment and torture of animals for human entertainment.

Rodeo events rely entirely on bulls, calves, and horses being goaded into utterly desperate behaviors. It could not even exist without routine cruelties done casually and without thought by the participants. Any number of defenses for this are offered by fans, promoters, or breeders. To cut totally through that, the question is ... "So, will you prove that with the cinch twisted around your belly and a few sharp shocks with a prod ?"

Pure harassment and cruelty are not different because controlled, confined, and unspeaking animals are its victims. Anything that is obviously wretched and wrong if done to humans is identical for bulls, calves, and horses.

Kent Scheer

Wadena