It’s getting to be that time of year again. Actually, these days it’s as if the season never ends.

I’m not talking about the upcoming deer season, of course. This is a friendly reminder to all those out there eager to promote one candidate or another.

Our opinion pages often become the place campaigns promote candidates and political events during campaign seasons. Many of the letters read like advertisements -- because they were advertisements.

That is why Wadena Pioneer Journal now charges to publish such letters endorsing candidates. This is something sister newspapers in Forum Communications Co. have done for years. We have joined them for several reasons, including:

Individuals and campaigns have already submitted letters designed to raise awareness of their candidate, criticize the opposition and gain publicity.

We no longer have space to print these ads/ letters free of charge.

We also do not have the personnel to process them. Ethically, the newsroom can’t and mustn’t serve as an extension of any candidate’s campaign.

As any race wears on, writers tend to submit letters that repeat what others have said. In the past, some papers did not publish these “echoes.” Others chose to print them all (barring libel and personal attacks). Going forward, we don’t want to pick and choose between these letter writers. Sometimes someone who writes later in the campaign does so more eloquently and more to the issue than the previous writer, but printing that letter still would be redundant. By paying a fee, people who wish to restate a point may do so.

When we considered our options, we decided our choices were not to run political endorsement letters or to impose a fee. By charging $15.75 for up to a 7-inch letter, we intend to cover our newsprint costs and level the playing field. People may choose to pay more for a longer letter. It's an extra $10.50 per column inch after the first 7.

These paid letters will be boxed and often appear on page A5 in print. They will also appear online under Milestones.

This policy applies to people endorsing local candidates and parties based on their record, reputation, qualifications or because “she/he is a nice person.” In addition, no longer will candidates themselves be able to use the free letters column to outline their platforms or ask for votes.

To place an endorsement letter into this publication:

Go to www.wadenapj.com.

hover over the “More” section in the main bar, click on Milestones, under the Community Interests heading.

click on the blue words “Place a Milestone.” If you don’t already have an account, you’ll need to do so now. Once signed in,

name your listing,

choose “Paid Community Engagement Letters,”

choose the publication you’d like your letter to appear in,

choose the dates for your listing (The latest PJ is available each Thursday.),

you then may enter your “headline” in the name box, type your letter in the text box, concluding with your name and town.

You’ll be able to see how the ad looks and calculate your price to determine if you’d like to shorten or lengthen your letter.

The deadline is 11 a.m. Monday for publication in that week’s edition. If you don’t have internet access, you are welcome to call staff that handle these requests at 701-241=5509.

Please note the policy applies only to letters endorsing candidates, political parties, or specific ballot measures. We will continue to run free of charge those letters that focus on pertinent, timely issues. We also will continue to run opinions that might praise or criticize an elected official — provided it isn’t campaign season.

As always, we welcome your opinions.