The number of visits to emergency departments for life-threatening illnesses has declined by 42 percent in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control.

At Tri-County Health Care, we have seen patients delay coming in for emergency care, resulting in severe complications. Our mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve, so we feel it is our duty as health professionals to explain the risks of delaying your health care.

Your health is essential and staying in good health will help resist illness and speed up recovery. Delaying or avoiding a visit to the Emergency Room can become a life or death situation. Call 911 or get to the ER or ReadyCare without delay when you have a medical emergency. Our emergency department is staffed by specially trained providers and nurses with advanced training in the areas of life support, trauma, stroke, and advanced cardiac care. In the event of a heart attack or stroke, delaying care in these cases can have an impact on your long-term outcome. If we can treat patients shortly after symptoms begin, we can minimize the damage which will help speed up recovery.

During the COVID-19 crisis, there may be hesitation about visiting a hospital or clinic due to a fear of exposure to the virus. Patient safety is our top priority at Tri-County Health Care, and we have implemented additional cleaning and disinfecting procedures. This ensures our patients are comfortable and confident they can meet with their provider for all their health care needs.

Health care facilities like ours have decades of experience in infection control to protect our patients. Every person coming into our facilities is screened for COVID-19 symptoms and everyone is required to wear a mask. Non-essential visitors are restricted. All employees frequently wash their hands, follow social distancing guidelines, and our housekeeping staff frequently cleans all high touch surfaces. We even utilize a UV light robot that fully disinfects rooms.

It is worrying that the nationwide trend of delaying care is also being seen right here in our area. There have been cases where patients with severe and sudden pains have delayed calling or seeing their health care provider and waiting even a few hours has resulted in heart or brain damage.

Please do not risk your health – come in so that our qualified medical providers can assess and treat your injury or illness. The phrase “better safe than sorry” is extremely important when it comes to your health!

Sincerely and for your good health,

Joel Beiswenger