The Wadena Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week on Aug. 7 from 2-5:30 p.m. SNAP participants can pick up $10 gift certificates, families can sign up children for the Power of Produce Program and interested individuals can pick up information to sign up for a one time Cooking Matters at the Farmers Market class on Zoom.

Market Bucks match SNAP-EBT spending dollar-for-dollar (up to $10) at participating farmers markets across Minnesota. There are 4 easy steps to using SNAP-EBT at the farmers market:

1. Go to the Information Booth at the farmers market.

2. Swipe your EBT card and spend $10.*

3. Get $10* in free Market Bucks.

4. Shop for up to $20 of SNAP-eligible food at the farmers market.

*Up to $10 per market visit. You do not have to spend the full $10 each time.

In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have been scrambling to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Market managers have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions and innovation to protect staff, customers and the community. When conventional food supply chains failed at the start of the pandemic, farmers markets and local food systems displayed the resiliency of short supply chains and ability to offer the healthiest of foods, supporting local economies and growers.

The Wadena Farmers Market currently hosts over a dozen farmers selling a wide variety of products, including fruits, vegetables, home canned goods, local meat and eggs, honey and maple syrup, and baked goods. This year, the market overcame many obstacles and offers a variety of goods with COVID safety regulations in place, and invites the public to help show its support on Farmers Market Week and throughout the season.

“Farmers markets are essential to the life and livelihood of millions of shoppers and tens of thousands of farmers,” says Ben Feldman, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “But farmers markets don’t happen by accident. It takes the planning, organization, and execution of dedicated individuals and community organizations. That work is harder than ever and farmers markets and the vendors who sell at them need all the help they can get.“