The VFW Elmer Goche Post 3922 and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Wadena wish to extend our sincere gratitude for all of the area businesses and individuals who have supported our veterans through our annual Poppy campaign. We understand that businesses and individuals alike are experiencing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the continued support of businesses and individuals is especially heart warming and very much appreciated.
Elmer Goche VFW Post 3922
Elmer Goche VFW Post 3922 Auxiliary