Many of us grew up learning the Bible's "Golden Rule." This tells us that we should do to others as we want them to do to us.

During this COVID-19 crisis, this means I should wear a mask to protect you from the virus, and you should extend the same protection to me and others. Wear your mask!

Countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand and Australia immediately implemented many safeguards in January and February, including nearly universal wearing of masks. Taiwan, with a population of 24 million, has had only 447 infections and seven deaths since the outbreak.

Australia with a population slightly larger than Florida, has had fewer total infections in six months than Florida had recently in one day. Masks are not the only reason, but they have played a key role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in these countries.

Contrary to the President's false assertions that 99% of cases are "totally harmless," and that "by April, you know, in theory, when it gets warmer, it miraculously goes away," between 15-20% of COVID cases require hospitalizations, with 3-5% of total cases resulting in death. Clearly this is not harmless! In addition, the pandemic is projected to last at least another year.

Wearing masks is not about "individual freedoms." It is about protecting our families and neighbors. Please, please wear a mask. Live the Golden Rule!

Paul Anderson

Wadena