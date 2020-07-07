Abolish the police, defund the police. This is what we have heard over the last month or so.

What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis was a horrible and tragic event. But the actions of a few police officers doesn't reflect the view or actions of all police officers. As in every section of our society, there are going to be a few bad apples.

But 99% of law enforcement officers are good, hard working, dedicated people.

This is a country built around law and order. Try to imagine what life would be like without law enforcement. I don't think I want to find out. Law enforcement has an extremely difficult job as it is. Let's not make it any more difficult.

Just ask yourself this question. Who do you call when you need help? Who are you going to call if you find an armed intruder in your home or business? Actually, we need more police, not less! Without them, this won't be the America we all love and cherish.

Jeff Fischer

Wadena