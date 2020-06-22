Some wished for money;

Some wished for a fresh new start for the Madhatter’s Community Theater.

We got the witch’s spell of COVID-19 that ceased the production;

We got the hope of reversing the spell only through the difficulties of finding a cure and a vaccine;

We got only half the work for pay completed, after destruction of the set;

We got the angry ogre of racism that threatened violence in our land.

We got looters, like wolves, who preyed on the helpless who thought they were safe because of the red cape of emancipation.

We got an ineffective King that is most concerned about his own needs

We got his rival “brother” that has no power.

“You are not alone”

“Children may not obey, but they will listen.”

Together we can work a plan to get out of the woods.

Together we can see the “glimmer” of hope.

(Based on the play by Stephen Sondheim called “Into the Woods”)

Poem written by Lora Foust, Wadena