Having wrote the article in reference to the vinyl sign placed outside the VFW by manager Cody Boyer which read "If you can't stand for our National Anthem you don't need to sit in this bar."

The sign is in reference to Colin Kaepernick who took a knee instead of standing to bring attention to the struggles of the black people.

There's no argument the words in the National Anthem as well as the words of the Pledge of Allegiance (which hangs on the Wadena Hardware on the back outside door) are beautiful. Personally, I haven't uttered the last few words of the Pledge since 10th grade "Liberty and Justice for All" because it's simply not true, so I refrain.

I would like to ask those that agree with the sign, after the white police officer murdered the black man George Floyd by putting a knee to his neck for over 8 minutes. Which knee action was more intolerable?

Colin Kaepernick risked his professional football career to try to tell us we have problems in the black community but most of us didn't listen.

You don't shut out people that you disagree with by saying "you don't need to sit in this bar" rather "come on in and let's talk about it."

By shutting them out, it brews and brews until we have a tragic situation like the death of George Floyd and all the destruction not only in Minneapolis but the whole country. What that sign tells me is that you have a lack of knowledge pertaining to the black community and your lack of empathy is showing.

Pauline Lease

Verndale