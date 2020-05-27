What chaos we are in! God did not create the coronavirus but he's allowing it. Why? Because he has been ignored for too long by too many. People have strayed off the straight and narrow path.

"When mankind rejects God, it is also rejecting the force that binds the universe and keeps everything from chaos," believes author Michael Brown. "But as at Sodom and Gomorrah, God's warnings are almost always conditional. They describe what will happen if present circumstances persist."

January 22, 2019 Governor Cuomo passed the Reproductive Health Act (RHA) so New Yorkers can kill babies without fear of criminal penalty. RHA expands access to abortion, allows late-term (up to the moment of birth) abortions and lets nondoctors perform abortions.

Cuomo (supposedly a Catholic) is leading many, many souls as well as his own to eternal perdition as is anyone who condones abortion. He's lost a lot of New Yorkers to this virus—what about all the babies typically lost to abortion?

Ralph Northam, Virginia's Democratic Governor, was a medical doctor but supports third trimester and post-birth abortions. What a hypocrite. Maybe he didn't take the Hippocratic oath.

Too much has offended God for too long. People have lost the sense of sin. Abortion never should have been legalized in 1973, homosexuality never should have become a "norm" and gay marriage never should have been passed.

"If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin and heal their land." -2 Chronicles 7:14

Choose God and morality.

Elaine Byman

Wadena