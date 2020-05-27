The CHAMP (Chemical Health Awareness & Multi-drug Prevention) Coalition of Wadena County deeply appreciates Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka for supporting legislation that raises Minnesota’s tobacco age to 21. Thanks to the bipartisan efforts of lawmakers like Senator Gazelka, Minnesota is the 25th state to sign Tobacco 21 into law.

We have a growing epidemic of tobacco use and addiction among our young people. E-cigarette use continued to climb and almost doubled among 8th-graders from 2016 to 2019. More than 1 in 4 Minnesota 11th-graders reported using e-cigarettes in the past month, according to the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey.

Tobacco addiction starts at a young age. Nearly 95 percent of addicted adult smokers began using tobacco before the age of 21, according to National Academy of Medicine research.

That’s why we need smart public health policies that take on tobacco addiction before it starts. Raising the state tobacco age to 21 aligns Minnesota with federal law and reduces access to tobacco products. The law will also ensure the state maximizes the health benefits of Tobacco 21 – and saves lives.

By passing Tobacco 21, Minnesota is taking a much-needed step toward a generation free from tobacco addiction. The CHAMP Coalition is grateful for Senator Gazelka’s “yes” vote and his leadership on this important issue. Thank you for voting to protect the health and safety of young Minnesotans.

Dan Huebsch

Chairperson, CHAMP Coalition of Wadena County