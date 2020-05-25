One of the important things about being part of a community is doing your part to ensure it continues to be a place where people would want to work and live. We’re seeing a particular emphasis on that right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but basic human decency says we should be doing our part anyway.

That makes the fact that people are neglecting the condition of the dog park increasingly frustrating. Picking up after your pet should be automatic behavior – it’s the law, in fact – but more and more we’ve seen people leaving their messes behind, leaving the dog park a mess and creating an environment that, if left uncorrected, might reach a state where nobody will want to go there at all.

At a time like this, when the ability to go outside for recreation is precious, we should be doing more to make sure our community is a clean and safe place. Pick up after your dogs. It’s your duty.

Kevin Klawitter

Staples