I would like to share something that has caused me to think about the importance of going to church. One Sunday when our pastor couldn't be with us, we asked someone else to "fill in." We had this person before and knew he had good messages. The way he started his sermon on this particular Sunday was a real thought provoker. He asked, "What is missing in America today?" The answer, "Fear of (reverence for) God." I've thought about that so much since that Sunday.

Many people say the little country church I go to is "their" church but they are never there to gather with the few faithful "believers" who do come every Sunday. They prefer to do some farm work, go fishing or hunting; are these things really more important than gathering with the other "believers".

The bible speaks of the importance of "believers" gathering (communing) together. Are you a "believer"? Come and meet with other believers and help them strengthen their faith.

LaDelle Neal

Staples