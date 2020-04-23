A friend of mine recently opined that those of us who are not fans of Donald Trump should return our stimulus checks. Now just a dag-nabbed minute. Are the checks a gift to us from the Trump fortune?

Maybe so. I'm told that Trump's name will be on them.

Come on now. Over the past three years our economy has prospered. Yet we have added around a trillion dollars a year to our national debt during that time. That makes no sense.

If you feel guilty about getting your stimulus check I suggest that you use it to set up a trust fund for your grandchildren. Due to the GOP's fiscal irresponsibility it's the grand kids who are on the hook for all this.

Jerry Miller

Sebeka