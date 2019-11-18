Food insecurity is a fact that none of us likes to think about in a nation as blessed as ours. Yet, we know that food insecurity is a serious issue facing people even in our wealthy nation.

When the program called Meals on Wheels began in the 1970’s, it was intended to help seniors stay healthy and able to live in our own homes for as long as it can be safely done. So, each community took it upon themselves to create kitchens to meet these needs. That was the mission then, just as it is today, so then what changed?

The local kitchen model worked for many years, but in the early 2000’s, several communities found that keeping their own kitchens operational was no longer possible. Despite valiant efforts, many of the kitchens closed leaving seniors in those communities at risk. Groups like Lutheran Social Service (LSS) were the sponsors for these kitchens and when one kitchen closed, they would turn to a neighboring community to see if they could help. This was the story that was repeated in many communities and is that mission that led to a high demand on the Senior Center kitchen in Eagle Bend. We knew something had to change.

The Senior Center kitchen was now serving 200 meals a day to 10 communities and that demand was quickly raising the alarm that the Eagle Bend kitchen may fail as well. That fact led a group comprised of people from nearly every community to come together to help plan, fund raise and create the Hilltop Regional Kitchen (HRK). What used to be an abandoned high school shop building had been transformed into a state of the art kitchen. In January of 2018, we moved to the new location. The HRK could now produce up to 100,000 meals per year. In 2018 we produced nearly 55,000 meals and our projections are that we will be over 60,000 meals in 2019.

Besides the continued growth of our senior meals, here are some new needs that we have worked to meet in 2019.

Created LSS Meals to Go that sends our frozen meals to people in more isolated areas of the state. Meals at Discharge. These meals are distributed in cooperation with our three area hospitals and are meant to provide meals for those who have been recently discharged from the hospital. Provide daily meals to a Head Start as well as a preschool program.

Hilltop Regional Kitchen is a 501c3 nonprofit agency and is not funded by federal or state dollars. Hilltop leases our building to LSS to produce the meals in our region for which we receive a stipend which accounts for about 25% of our budget. Beyond that, we will need the ongoing support from the residents, businesses, civic groups, cities and counties to serve the residents of Wadena, Verndale, Staples, Motley, Hewitt, Bertha, Eagle Bend, Clarissa, Browerville and Long Prairie to meet our mission.

Please visit our new website: www.hilltopregionalkitchen.org to view more about us, to learn all the new menu offerings, how to order meals and some opportunities to support the mission of our kitchen. It also has a place for you to donate. We accept online donations and encourage you to become a sustaining member of the Hilltop Regional Kitchen. As a non-profit we value your continue support that will enable us to serve the residents in Central Minnesota for decades to come. One last note you may not know. Congress made permanent a law that allows anyone who has an IRA and is over the age of 70 ½ to donate to non-profits in a way that allows the donor to pay no taxes on your minimum yearly distribution if the donation goes directly to the non-profit. You may want to talk to your financial advisor to see if this idea fits into your financial plan.