Ask A Trooper: Can I be stopped if 3rd brake light goes out?

Minnesota statute says that when a vehicle is equipped with stop lamps or signal lamps, such lamps shall at all times be maintained in good working condition.

For your safety, the safety of your passengers and the motorists around you, I encourage you to check your brake lights, headlights and turn signals often.

