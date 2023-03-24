William Putikka

William “Bill” Putikka, 64, of Columbus, passed away on March 20, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born on March 16, 1959, in Wadena Minnesota, to the late Oliver and Mildred (Vik) Putikka. Interested in science from an early age, Bill received his Bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Minnesota and his PhD from the University of Wisconsin. After graduation, Bill moved to Switzerland to work at ETH-Zurich (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology) on a NATO Fellowship. For the majority of Bill’s professional career, he was a physics professor at The Ohio State University in Mansfield, where he was an esteemed researcher and beloved teacher. Bill also was a terrific family man, who supported his daughter in the Worthington Kilbourne High School Marching Band by volunteering for pit crew as much as possible. Bill will be missed beyond words by his wife, Kim; their daughter, Elizabeth Putikka; brother-in-law, Chris (Bobbie) Weiler; nieces, Samantha (Ryan) Gioffre, Rosemary Weiler, and Tiffani (Quincy Milam) Stratas; and mother-in-law, Sally Weiler. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 2pm until 4pm, with the funeral service on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 12pm, at the Schoedinger Worthington Funeral Home, 6699 North High St., Worthington OH, 43085. A Celebration of Life will follow the Funeral. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave a special memory or condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON funeral home.