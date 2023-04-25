William May

The funeral service celebrating the life of William “Bill” May of Wadena, was held at 11:00 am. on Wednesday April 26, at Schuller Family Funeral Homes’ Johnson-Schuller Chapel in Wadena, with Pastor Todd Klemme of Zion Free Lutheran Church presiding.

Having resided at Fair Oaks Lodge, Bill, age 79, passed away on April 20, 2023, at Astera Health, Wadena, MN.

William Thomas May was born to Thomas and Ruth (Jacobs) May on November 19, 1943, at New Bern, NC. He was a graduate of Northern Potter High School in Ulyses, and Welding Trade School in Williamsport, PA. Most recently, he was a foreman at RDO in Park Rapids, MN.

Bill hunted for many years in Minnesota and made the decision to purchase a farm and move the family there. He married Sharon Blauert on February 5, 1988, and they made their home on a hobby farm north of Wadena. He enjoyed gardening, collecting old farm equipment and visiting friends and neighbors. Bill had been an active member of the Zion Free Lutheran Church in Wadena. In later years, he enjoyed watching westerns, especially “Gunsmoke”.

Preceding Bill in death were his wife, Sharon (2016); parents Thomas and Ruth; and sons, William Jr and Timothy May.

Surviving Bill are his children, Sally (Darell) Richter, Lottie (Steve) Fischer, and Robert May; daughter-in-law, Melissa May; siblings: Thelma Orszagh, Lori Wilcox, Jan Taft, Betty Maxwell, Harry (Judy) May, Joyce Houth, Delores Sevengkos and Al May; step-children: Curtis DeGroat, Lynnette DeGroat, Paula (Terry) Birkeland, Paulette (Scott) Viste and Candace (Bernard) Damlo; numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren; along with caring neighbors, Randy and Ashley Mumm.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Free Lutheran Church, Wadena, MN.

Burial was in Wadena Cemetery, Wadena, MN.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services’ Johnson-Schuller Chapel, Wadena, MN (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com).