William “Bill” Belch

William (Bill) Edward Belch was born January 5, 1952 to Alfred and Marie Belch of Wadena, Minnesota.

The youngest of five children, Bill lost his father when he was three and was raised by his mother in the only home he has ever known. Bill spent his days playing with his siblings, cousins and the neighborhood children. Bill always enjoyed baseball and one of his fondest memories as a child was winning the little league championship.

Bill continued his love of baseball for the rest of his life, playing through high school and then softball as an adult. He also enjoyed time with his friends while bowling in league. The Minnesota Twins were his favorite team, and he rarely missed watching a game.

After graduating from high school, Bill attended Wadena Area Technical Institute (M State) where he majored in Civil Engineering Technology. He began his lifelong career with the City of Wadena Planning and Zoning Department, many years of which were spent as the Wadena city planner. During his adult years, he enjoyed traveling and fishing with his brothers and spending as much time as he could with his nieces and nephews. Bill retired early in life. He enjoyed his retirement by spending time with family and doing small projects around his house.

Bill died peacefully at home on January 5, 2023 after three years of struggling with severe health issues. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Alfred and Marie Belch; and his brothers, Michael and Ron Belch; and sister-in-law Debbie (Rick) Belch.

Bill is survived by his sister, Nancy (DeWane) Salo; brother, Rick Belch; and sister-in-law Jan (Ron) Belch; nine nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.

He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him dearly.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services.

Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services of Wadena, Minnesota.