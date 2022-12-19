Vernon VanOrsdel, age 86 of Wadena, Minnesota passed away on December 13, 2022 at his home. Funeral Services were held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena with Pastor Stephen Meltzer officiating. Pallbearers were Evan VanOrsdel, Nathan VanOrsdel, Dale Uselman, Rebecca Porter, Trey VanOrsdel, Aaron Uselman, Steph Hahn, Zach VanOrsdel, Justin Uselman, Nic VanOrsdel, and Chris Hahn. Honorary Pallbearers were Vernon’s great-grandchildren. Vernon was laid to rest at Wadena City Cemetery, Wadena, Minnesota.

Vernon Charles VanOrsdel was born on June 24, 1936 to Kenneth and Ruth (Johnson) VanOrsdel at home near Wadena, Minnesota. He attended Leaf River Township School District #12 through the 8th grade and worked on the family farm. He also worked for a taconite plant in Silver Bay, and as a carpenter in Fargo, North Dakota for a short time.

On May 28, 1960, Vernon was united in marriage to Edna Pitcher at the United Methodist Church in Wadena. They made their home near Wadena where they raised their children and farmed. Farming was in his blood. Vernon and Edna lived on the family farm for 62 years, working with his father until he passed away in 1992.

Vernon’s favorite time of the year was April to November when he could be doing all the field work, haying, and harvesting. He enjoyed deer hunting with the family, and pheasant hunting in South Dakota.

Family was the most important thing to Vernon. He loved his children very much and loved watching them grow up and get married. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Preceding Vernon in death are his parents: Kenneth and Ruth; father-in-law: George Pitcher; mother-in-law: Gladys Putikka; and sister: Carolyn “Kay” Sartori.

Vernon is survived by his loving wife Edna; children: Debra Uselman (Dave Bernstetter); Keith (Sonja) VanOrsdel; Jill (Daniel) Hahn; and Kevin (Tammy) VanOrsdel; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings: Barbara Murphy; Carroll (Ole) VanOrsdel; brother-in-law: Don Sartori; many other relatives and a host of friends.

