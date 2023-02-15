The Mass of Christian Burial for Verne Bowman, of Wadena, was celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 17, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena.

Verne, 88, passed away on February 12, 2023, of natural causes, at the Lakewood Care Center, Staples, MN.

Verne Lee Bowman was born on January 19, 1935, to Edward and Anna Marie Bowman in Haupt, Beltrami County, MN. At 17, Verne joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served three years overseas during the Korean War, becoming a MP while serving in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1955. After Verne graduated from Dunwoody College of Technology in 1960, he moved to Wadena to work for Uselman Electric and eventually became self-employed running his auto electric repair business in Wadena for over 45 years.

In 1956, Verne met the love of his life, Carol Erpelding, in Blackduck. They were married nearly 65 years ago on May 10, 1958. Verne and Carol later adopted their three children, Ann Marie, Jenifer and Michael.

Verne loved spending time with his kids, relatives and friends, camping, hunting, 4-wheeling, campfires and venturing in the woods near his family homestead in Funkley. He was a private pilot for many years, built an authentic log cabin, welded incredibly sturdy trailers, and always loved to play cards. He was very active in his community serving as chairman of St. Ann’s School Board and belonged to the Elks, VFW, Knights of Columbus and the Pilots Association.

Verne was predeceased by his parents; brother, Ernest Bowman; sister, Ardena Doss; two infant siblings; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Bowman.

He is survived, and will be greatly missed, by his wife, Carol; sister, Alys Arionus (age 105); children: Ann Marie Bowman, Jenifer (Randy) Anhorn, and Michael Bowman; grandchildren: Kayla (Nick) Thurner, Toni Hagen, Stevie (Kyle) Ostenson, Elise Anhorn, Alex Anhorn, along with great grandchildren, Reese and Rhett Ostenson.

Serving as pallbearers was Kayla Thurner, Nick Thurner, Toni Hagen, Stevie Ostenson, Kyle Ostenson, Elise Anhorn, Alex Anhorn and Randy Anhorn.

Military honors provided by Elmer Goche Post 3922, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Wadena, MN.

Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Wadena, MN.

Monetary memorials will be used to provide a trade school scholarship in Verne’s name.

Arrangements with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Wadena, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)