Jan. 19, 1935 - Feb. 12, 2023

STAPLES, Minn. - Verne Bowman, 88, Wadena, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 12, in Lakewood Health System Care Center from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., with a rosary at 9:45 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Wadena. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elmer Goche Post 3922 in Wadena.

Arrangements by Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Wadena.