Travis Jeffrey Alan Pettit passed Tuesday, March 7th 2023, at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado. Travis was born July 6th, 1985 in Perham, Minnesota to Jeffrey Pettit and Mary Spethmann. He grew up with his 8 siblings in Wadena, Minnesota, where as the eldest of 7 sons, learned to hunt and fish with his father, brothers and sisters. One of his favorite places was the lake cabin, where he spent many summers with his family and friends. He loved to play hockey and was a member of the 2004 Wadena-Deer Creek State Hockey team, where he played proudly alongside his brother.

Travis attended NDSU and graduated with a degree in business. Work eventually led him to Colorado, but it was his passion for the outdoors and love of the mountains that made him stay. He skied often, from weekend trips to yearly excursions with his mom and family, he experienced the mountains of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, Utah and Canada. Travis enjoyed countless fishing trips with his friends, attended hockey games, and went on many camping adventures with his family, for which he always overpacked.

More than anything Travis is remembered for who he was, his sarcasm and sense of humor, and the love he had for his family. He is remembered not only for his big gestures, elaborate Christmas gifts and boxes of fireworks on the 4th of July, hunting trips with his brothers and skiing trips with his mom, but even more so, for the small acts that often went unseen, for never forgetting to call on birthdays, for the special relationship he had with his nieces and nephews and his patience with them. Above all, he is remembered for his willingness to listen and offer reassurance, that in the end all things will work out.

Travis now rests peacefully with his maternal grandparents Edward Charles Spethmann and Mary Virginia Spethmann, his paternal grandparents Alan Wesley Pettit and Jean Dolores Pettit, and his father Jeffrey Alan Pettit. He is remembered in life by his mother Mary Jo Spethmann, sisters NeTesse Regenold (Jon), Chelsea (Logan Hall), brothers Jascha (Laura), Wyatt (Andrea), Colter, Bridger (Emma), Jarrett and Lleyten. And his nieces and nephews, Lillia, Jonah, Oliver, Amelia, Gretta, Maisie, Jada, Boone, Corbet, Reese, Sutter, Morgan, Ida and Alan.