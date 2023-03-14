Timothy “Tim” Dertinger

Funeral service for Timothy Dertinger, age 67, of St. Cloud (formerly of Wadena) will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena with Pastor Jim Stoneman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Tim will be laid to rest in Wadena Cemetery, Wadena, Minnesota.

Timothy Alan Dertinger was born on January 21, 1956 in Wadena, Minnesota. His parents were the late Leonard and Darlene (Noe) Dertinger. Tim graduated from Wadena High School with the class of 1974. After High School, Tim was employed at the Country Roads in Bluffton and then work with his brother, Dick driving truck. He resided in Oregon and Minneapolis for a short time.

On August 14, 1993 Tim was married to Jean Dale in Moorhead, Minnesota. They made were married for 11 years and in 1998 were blessed with a son, Keith. Tim was employed with Great Northern in Brooklyn Park where he was a truck driver and also worked in the shipping & handling department until his retirement in 2016.

Tim and Keith loved spending time together and would go every week to see a new movie at the theatre. Tim also enjoyed watching NASCAR, going out to eat, traveling to Duluth and reading his favorite novels by Clive Cussler.

On March 8, 2023 Tim passed away at the University of Minnesota Health Fairview Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 67 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Preceding Tim in death were his parents, Leonard and Darlene Dertinger.

Tim is survived by his son, Keith Dertinger of Fargo, North Dakota; brother, Dick (Carol) Dertinger of Deer Creek; aunt & uncle, Rosie Voge and Ken & Fonda Noe; nieces: Kristin Meech and Angie Dertinger Moats; great-nieces and nephews: Madyson, Bradley, Oliver, Haile and Ryker; many other relatives and a host of friends.