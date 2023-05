Thomas Frank Bilek, age 83, passed away as a result of cancer on his farm in Aldrich, MN surrounded by his family on 5/22/2023. Tom served as a St. Paul Firefighter from 1964 - 1991 and pursued a second career in organic agriculture in Aldrich. Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Staples on June 2, 2023. For full obituary and details: Brenny.com.