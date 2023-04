Oct. 1, 1945 - Feb. 27, 2023

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - Susanne Gerszewski Langworthy, 77, Eden Prairie, formerly St. Paul, Minn., died Monday, Feb. 27, in her home from pancreatic cancer.

A celebration of life will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by Holy Mass at 11 a.m., Friday, June 2, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community in Minneapolis, Minn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church or Let’s Win Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.