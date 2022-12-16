Memorial Services were held for Sandra Moench, age 83, of Wadena, Minnesota on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Karvonen Funeral Home with Pastor Dave Seaton officiating. Sandra was laid to rest at Wadena City Cemetery, Wadena, Minnesota.

Sandra Syverson was born on September 28, 1939, in Leeds, North Dakota. Her parents were the late Tenny and Gina (Knudson) Syverson. She attended Wadena High School, graduating with the class of 1957.

On January 19, 1961, Sandra was united in marriage to Ramon Moench at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wadena. They were blessed with a son, Roman. Sandra worked as a court clerk for Wadena County for six years and was self-employed at Moench Detailing with her husband where she detailed the interiors of vehicles. In 1996, Sandra began her career at UPS, working there for 19 years.

Sandra was an avid bowler in Wadena. She was a member of multiple bowling leagues and participated in many national tournaments. Sandra also enjoyed taking trips to casinos. She loved animals and would always carry a treat with her just in case. Her door was always open for guests, and coffee and snacks were always on. Sandra was kind and caring; a friend to everyone.

On December 11, 2022, Sandra passed away at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota at 83 years of age. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents: Tenny and Gina Syverson; loving husband: Ramon; and sister: Janice Crist.

Sandra is survived by her son, Roman (Barb) Moench; two grandchildren: Todd Moench; and Kyle Moench; brother-in-law: Gordon (Myrna) Moench; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Sandra’s Tribute Wall.

Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minnesota.