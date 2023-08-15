Sandford Rex McDonald was born in Wadena, Minnesota, on June 11, 1936. He graduated from Wadena High School in 1954 and the University of Minnesota with a Geology Degree in 1959. After graduating from The University of Minnesota, Sandy worked with his father in the photography business in Wadena from 1960-1978 and took over the Rex McDonald Studio until 1978. He started a professional photographic color lab in Staples, Minnesota in 1970 with two partners.

In 1978 he moved to the Twin Cities and worked as a stockbroker at Piper Jaffray, where he met his wife Jodie Erikson, and they worked together at Smith Barney. They owned an A&W Drive-ln on the Iron Range. Sandford was very active within his community. His achievements included president of the Wadena Rotary, an active member of the Lions Club of Aurora, Pheasants Forever and was a long-time sponsor of Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed hiking, walleye, and fly fishing, hunting, and spending time at the cabin on Birch Lake. Sandford is preceded in death by parents, Alma, and Rex McDonald. Survived by his spouse, Jodie Ann Erikson, children: Mary (Brian) Kinder and Mark McDonald, grandchildren: Bryce Kinder and Brent (Rachel) Kinder; brother: Malcolm McDonald, nephews Gregory McDonald and Malcolm McDonald, Jr., special niece: Kathy Rateliff. Services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 11:00 am, visiting with family beginning at 10:30 a.m., White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave, Apple Valley. Memorials preferred to: Parkinson’s Foundation and National Multiple Sclerosis Society.