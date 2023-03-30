Ross Jacob Miller, age 70, passed away March 29, 2023, at M Health Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by his wife and children. Ross was born July 18, 1952, to Rodney and Charline Miller in Staples. Ross grew up in rural Staples and graduated from Staples High School in 1970. He then attended Anoka Technical College and graduated with a degree in Farrier Education. Ross married Rhea Weber in the spring of 1971, and they welcomed 2 beautiful children to the world. Ross and Rhea enjoyed showing and breeding Arabians on their farm Er Mar Arabians west of Staples. Ross also worked on the railroad through these years.

On June 11, 1982, he married his soulmate Lori. They blended their families and had one child together. Ross and Lori dairy farmed for 16 years south of Bluegrass on their farm Legacy Jersey. While tending to the dairy farm, he also applied his degree and continued to be a farrier for over 23 years. After farming, Ross worked a variety of jobs ranging from estimating at lumber yards, deejaying at a local radio station and selling horse trailers at Sundby Trailers. He ended his career working part time at a local hardware store in North Branch, Minnesota, where he resided at the time of his passing.

Ross was known as a craftsman of all trades and greatly enjoyed time in his woodshop. While in his shop he also put his talents to work blacksmithing. If he wasn’t in his shop, you could find him deep in a good book. Ross was loved by many, and he deeply cherished the relationships that were created through his ventures. He was an extremely kind and genuine person who was always willing to lend a helping hand or share his knowledge on a subject. He would tell anyone who listened how proud he was of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and cousin. All who knew him well were blessed by his humor teasing nature.

Ross was preceded in death by his parents Rodney and Charline Miller. He is survived by his wife Lori, 3 sons: Jason Miller of Georgetown, KY, Zack (Sara) Weber of Coon Rapids, MN, Ernest (Ashley) Weber of Circle Pines, MN, two daughters: Darcy Miller of Champlin, MN, Amy (Michael) Waldvogel of Little Falls, MN, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.