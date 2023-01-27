Ronald Dean Mason

Age 75, of Coon Rapids

Retired Truck Driver, was reunited with the Lord and his son, Michael on January 22, 2023.

Preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Marjorie; son, Michael; brother, Donny.

Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon Mason; son, Todd (Sheila) Mason; grandsons, Marshall and Louis; siblings, Dorla (Carl) Wachter, Rick (Sharol) Mason, Nancy (Jerry) Ullrich and Wayne Mason; also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his comfort cat, Lucky.

Private services will be held.

A special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Mercy Hospital for the wonderful and loving care provided to Ron and his family.

Cards may be sent to:

Sharon Mason

9828 Foley Blvd

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

www.GearhartFuneralHome.com