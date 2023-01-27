STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Ronald Dean Mason

Published January 27, 2023 12:15 PM
Age 75, of Coon Rapids

Retired Truck Driver, was reunited with the Lord and his son, Michael on January 22, 2023.

Preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Marjorie; son, Michael; brother, Donny.

Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon Mason; son, Todd (Sheila) Mason; grandsons, Marshall and Louis; siblings, Dorla (Carl) Wachter, Rick (Sharol) Mason, Nancy (Jerry) Ullrich and Wayne Mason; also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his comfort cat, Lucky.

Private services will be held.

A special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Mercy Hospital for the wonderful and loving care provided to Ron and his family.

Cards may be sent to: 

Sharon Mason

9828 Foley Blvd

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

www.GearhartFuneralHome.com

