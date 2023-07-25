Roger N. Paulson, age 83, of Eagle Bend, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Rev. Kirk Lee and Rev. Mark Schwarz officiating. Music is provided by Maureen Diedrich.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service.

Roger Noble was born on January 18, 1940, to Paul and Verna (Broste) Paulson in Brooten, Minnesota. He was baptized on February 25, 1940, at Zion Lutheran Church, Hanska and confirmed on August 22, 1954, at Big Grove Lutheran Church, Belgrade. Roger graduated from Brooten High School. He was united in marriage to Geneva Sarkela on June 9, 1962, in Minneapolis. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Albert Mohr, Herbert Hanson, and Wayne Hagen; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Paulson.

Roger is survived by his wife of 61 years, Geneva; daughter, Kelly (Mitchell) Messer; sons, Ryan Paulson, Randy (Debbie) Paulson, and Ross (Amy) Paulson; grandchildren, Justin (Ashley) Messer, Monica (Cody) Spear, Gavin Messer, Caleb (Kaylee) Messer, Dillon (Michelle) Paulson, Amanda Paulson, Connor Paulson, and Dane Paulson; siblings, Virginia Mohr, Jacqueline Hanson, Bruce Paulson, Justen (Marsha) Paulson, Patricia Hagen, Barbara (Gary) Hanson, and Glory (Bryan) Schriefels; great-grandchildren, Matilda, Roland, Eliza, Otto, Joel, Zoey, Owen, Beckett, Ripley, Duncun, Freyja, and Hunter.

Pallbearers are Monica Spear and Amanda Paulson.

Casket bearers are Justin Messer, Gavin Messer, Caleb Messer, Dillon Paulson, Connor Paulson, and Dane Paulson.

