Rita Clara Adams

Rita Clare Adams, of Yucaipa, CA, died on Feb. 11, 2023 after a long illness.

Rita was born on Oct. 2, 1943 in Wadena, MN to John and Matilda (Ament) Boyer. She was the ninth of twelve children and grew up in Wadena, attending St. Ann’s and Wadena-Deer Creek High School. After graduating high school, Rita studied nursing at St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing in Little Falls, MN and became a Registered Nurse in 1964.

The promise of warm winters led Rita to California where she worked as a Pediatric Nurse at St. Bernardine Hospital in San Bernardino, CA. It was at St. Bernardine where Rita met Alfred Adams and they married in 1968.

Al and Rita welcomed the first of four daughters in 1970 and Rita became a stay-at-home mother. They moved to Yucaipa in 1976 where they raised their daughters. Later, Rita became a tax preparer when their daughters were older.

Rita is survived by her husband of 54 years, Alfred Adams; three living daughters, Cathy (Eddie), Connie, and Christine (Sal); five grandsons, Zachary, Andrew, JJ, Henry, and Colton; six siblings, and many cousins and extended family members. She is preceded in death by daughter, Carol, and five siblings.

Funeral service will take place on March 3, 2023, at 1:00pm at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 11251 Desert Lawn Drive, Calimesa, CA 92320.