Richard E Drake from Hewitt, formerly of Wadena, passed away on Dec 8, 2022. His Memorial service will be December 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah´s Witnesses - 625 3rd St NW in Wadena, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister and 3 children. He is survived by his wife, 4 daughters, 1 son, and a few grandchildren. He became one of Jehovah´s Witnesses in 1983.