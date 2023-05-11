Rhea Larson

On Friday, May 5, 2023, Rhea Ann Larson, age 70, passed away at her home in Clitherall, MN, after a little more than a year-long struggle with pancreatic cancer. Her strength of character and authenticity were known to those closest to her. She was always kind and her sense of humor never faded. Until her final days she was full of love and care for those around her.

Born on January 23, 1953, in Staples, Minnesota, Rhea was the third of five children born to Ernest and Marlys (Marcotte) Weber. She was baptized and confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She grew up in Staples and graduated from Staples High school in 1971.

Rhea met her first husband and friend, Ross Jacob Miller, when they were classmates together. In the late spring of 1971, following graduation Rhea and Ross married. Though the relationship wasn’t permanent and they parted ways in 1981, they had two children together: Jason and Darcy. Several years later, Rhea met Bruce Larson, and on March 15, 1986, they married; including Bruce’s son Greg, creating a blended family.

Preceding Rhea in death were her parents Ernest and Marlys Weber, sisters AnMarie Weber and Mona Johnson, brother Ernest Edmund (Jay) Weber II, and step-daughter Elise Larson.

Forever remembering Rhea will be her husband, Bruce; son Jason Miller of Georgetown KY, daughter Darcy Miller of Champlin, MN, step-son Greg (Tammy) Larson of Parkers Prairie, MN; grandchildren Alisha (Joe) Nustad, Elizabeth (Jackie) Cluxton, Benjamin Miller, Graham Larson and Aiden Larson; and five (soon to be six) great grandchildren; Zoey, Emma and Henry Nustad and Louis Cluxton, Lincoln Cluxton and (soon to be baby girl Cluxton); brother, Rick (Carol) Weber of Minneapolis, MN; along with many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

For a complete obituary, please visit the Glende-Nilson Funeral Homes website.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m., at the Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake.

The service will be streamed online.

Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake