Raymond Kempf

Age 79, of Coon Rapids. Completed his journey on January 23, 2023.

Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Margaret.

Survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Kempf; children, Scott Kempf, Brian Kempf and Robin (Phil) Osman; grandchildren, Robert, Keith, Dylan, Emily and Breana.

Raymond enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, bird watching, NASCAR, traveling and above all he enjoyed time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Memorial Service 12noon on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Gearhart Funeral Home (11275 Foley Blvd. NW., Coon Rapids) Visitation 11am until time of service.

