Raymond Collins, age 73, of Wadena, Minnesota passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation was held on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, with Memorial Services at 4:00 p.m.

Raymond Daniel Collins was born on October 28, 1949 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Clarence and Gertrude (Gronhoy) Collins. He was baptized in May of 1972 in Brainerd. Raymond attended Brainerd High School, graduating with the class of 1968. He continued his education at Brainerd Tech. School. Raymond was an honorable member of the United States Army Reserves from May of 1970 to January of 1976.

While he was cruising around Brainerd, Raymond met a gal named Linda Brauch. On August 5, 1972, they were united in marriage at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with five children: Jon, Laura, Anne, Shelly, and Matt.

Raymond enjoyed driving semi for Daggett Truckline. He even took his kids with him on some of his trips, having them help read the road signs and navigate. He also drove school bus for the Wadena Schools, and graded roads for Ottertail Aggregate until his retirement in 2012.

Raymond loved fishing, hunting, playing cards, and camping. He had his pilot’s license and liked going four wheeling and snowmobiling. Raymond enjoyed watching baseball, football, and wrestling matches earning him Wadena-Deer Creek fan of the year. He really enjoyed following the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Over everything, his family was his world. He cherished time with his children and grandchildren. Raymond was a 10-year cancer survivor.

Preceding Raymond in death are his parents: Clarence and Gertrude; siblings: Kathy Clarke; Mike Collins; and Rose Mantz; father-in-law: John Brauch; mother-in-law: Lori Brauch; brother-in-law: Norm Powell; and sister-in-law: Lynn Collins.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda; children: Jon (Amy) Collins; Laura Gonska (Bucky); Anne (Travis) Lester; Shelly Weappa (Nick); and Matt (Jessie) Collins; 19 grandchildren; siblings: Nora (Darwin) Olson; Tim (Brenda) Collins; Becky (Denny) Grams; Henry Collins; Patrick Collins; Terry (Kathy) Collins; and Barb Powell; brothers-in-law: Robert Clarke; Jeff Mantz; Mike (Mary) Brauch; Mark (Shellie) Brauch; and Dan (Pamela) Brauch; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

