Randy Harold Hanson, 70, of Staples, passed away on January 8, 2022, at the Lakewood Care Center in Staples. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5-7pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Staples. Interment will take place at 3pm on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Swan Valley Cemetery in Leader, Minnesota.

Randy was born on September 22, 1952, in Wadena, MN to Harold and Lorraine (Roach) Hanson. He was a truck driver who “worked hard and played hard”. Randy enjoyed motorcycling in the summer months and snowmobiling in the winter. He was always ready to play cards and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Randy is survived by his children Lisa (Greg) Giza and Kaitlyn Hanson; grandchildren Max and Alex Giza; sisters Janet (Jerry) Brademan, Pat Tarbell, and Phyllis (Kevin) Brown; and ex-wife Audrey Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Margaret and Kathleen Hanson, and brother-in-law Jim Tarbell.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples. Memorials are preferred to the Lakewood Care Center.